The Evergreen State College last week announced a new financial incentive program where the school will offer cash to 100 former students who started on an educational track at Evergreen but ultimately did not complete their degree. The Evergreen State College Foundation has allotted a total of $75,000 toward the new program.
“Evergreen has always sought to bolster access to education,” chief enrollment officer John Reed said in an Evergreen release. “This generous gift from the Foundation will help returning students ease the cost of coming back to college.”
Money for the new scholarship opportunity was gifted by the Evergreen Fund and the college’s annual fundraiser the Art of Giving, the release said.
The first 100 students who apply for the program will receive a $750 scholarship to help them financially continue their education, the release said.
