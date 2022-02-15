Evergreen State College faculty member Carri LeRoy has been awarded a 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM), the highest honor in the nation for U.S. science and math teachers.
“I can’t think of a more deserving recipient of this honor than Dr. LeRoy,” said Evergreen’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, David McAvity, in a prepared statement. “She embodies Evergreen’s commitment to student-centered learning and integrates her teaching across multiple disciplines, weaving science, art and statistical analysis together — helping students see the interconnectedness of our world.”
LeRoy began teaching at Evergreen in 2005, where she has taught a range of subjects including biology, zoology, natural resource management, mathematics, and ecology. As the co-director of the Sustainability in Prisons Project at Evergreen from 2011 to 2017, LeRoy “expanded science programming to all 12 Washington state prisons, changing the culture of prisons in Washington, and spreading the model internationally.”
She is especially passionate about getting undergraduate students involved in scientific research through programs such as Evergreen’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fund (SURF). Since 2015, she has been doing active freshwater ecology research trips to Mount St. Helens with groups of students looking to gain research experience as undergrads.