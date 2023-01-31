The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee approved this week $125,000 in special events funding for various local organizations to produce events in Tacoma in 2023.
These events, which will be produced by 23 different organizations, are free, all-ages, and inclusive. Events planned in coordination with the awarded funding will aim to reflect the many diverse communities and cultures in Tacoma’s neighborhoods, a committee release said.
The events will provide music, performing arts, youth activities, multicultural traditions, heritage celebrations, and more to the community, and will be on presented in multiple neighborhoods.
“The City’s Events & Recognitions Committee is pleased to guide this funding to events that celebrate Tacoma’s diversity of people, cultures, and expression,” committee chair Jessica Johnston said. “These proposed events will provide inspiring experiences that connect communities, uplifting individuals and neighborhoods.”
Selected applicants will receive funding between $325-10,000 for costs associated with the production of an event or series of events. Awarded funding may be used for infrastructure, traffic control, performers, marketing, or any other related costs for events taking place in 2023.
The organizations and events that will receive special funding in 2023 are:
• 321 Buddy Fundraising, Day in the Park
• Rainbow Center, Pride Festival
• Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Chuseok Festival
• SENCo Block Party, South End Neighborhood Council
• Classical Tuesdays in Old Town, Celebrating Tacoma’s Tapestry
• Tacoma Concert Band, Tacoma Concert Band Holiday Concert
• Creative Colloquy Crawl, Creative Colloquy
• Tacoma Light Trail, Tacoma Light Trail 2023
• Downtown Tacoma Partnership, Sound Bites
• Tacoma Porchfest, Tacoma Porchfest • Girls on Fire, 6th Annual First Love Yourself Gala
• Tacoma Opera Association, Tacoma Method
• Hilltop Business Association, Hilltop Street Fair
• Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope
• Lincoln International Business Association, Lincoln Foodwalk Series
• Tacomarama Street Band, Tacoma Day of HONK!
• Metro Parks Tacoma, MOSAIC Tacoma’s Arts & Culture Festival
• TEAM WRK, Level Up Tacoma
• Milgard School of Business, Dawg Bites
• Washington State Historical Society In the Spirit: Northwest Native Festival
• Ocean Fest Tacoma Ocean Fest
• Write 253, Tacoma Teen Poetry Slam
• Proctor District Association Jr., Daffodil Parade