Portland, Oregon-based Ethos Development has broken ground on The Moraine, a 160-unit, multifamily property in Tacoma.
The eight-story building will feature a fitness center, media room, roof deck with communal kitchen, and billiards room.
According to a release, units are designed to provide market-rate affordability by way of efficient floor plans. Twenty percent of the units will be available to those earning no more than 80 percent of area median income as part of the tax exemption program of Pierce County.
The project team includes Portland-based Works Progress Architecture, Walsh Construction Co., and Ethos Commercial Advisors.