The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that it is seeking applicants for environmental education grant funding for 2021.
Up to $3 million in funding for locally focused environmental education grants is now available under the 2021 Environmental Education (EE) Local Grant Program. The EPA will award grants in each of its 10 regions, for no less than $50,000 and no more than $100,000 each, for a total of 30 to 40 grants nationwide. The total estimated funding in EPA's Region 10 (Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Oregon) is up to $300,000.
Applications are due Dec. 6. Applicants should choose the Request for Application (RFA) that is for the location of the project. The RFA for applicants in EPA's Region 10 can be found here. Region 10 is anticipated to receive three or four grants.
“Tackling the climate crisis and delivering on our health and environmental protection mission requires engaged and informed local partners," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a prepared statement. “When we equip communities with the right tools to raise awareness and advance environmental education, it benefits everybody. That’s why I encourage our local partners across the country to apply for the 2021 Environmental Education Local Grants Program.”