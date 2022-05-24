As part of a nationwide effort to clean up contamination sites, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently distributed a $3.9 million grant to Washington State’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund (BRLF).
The BRLF provides low interest loans to local governments, nonprofits, tribes, ports, and private businesses undertaking cleanup of contaminated properties. A brownfield property is characterized by the EPA as a “property, expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by a potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.”
“This funding leads with environmental justice principles and provides a great opportunity to redevelop contaminated sites for community benefit and economic activity,” said Washington's Department of Commerce director Lisa Brown in a statement. “Communities with a brownfield site can accelerate their journey to sustainability with these critical federal resources.”
Brownfield properties are typically used for industrial purposes, such as former gas stations or dry cleaners that are polluted and require environmental rehabilitation so that they can be redeveloped.
A local example of a brownfield property is the Rainier Court Redevelopment that took place in 2016 using more than $2 million from the BRLF. The Southeast Effect Development (SEED) cleaned up the site which previously used industrially for paint storage, vehicle salvage, and maintenance and illegal garbage dumping. Now, the mixed-use property on Rainier Avenue in Seattle is utilized as both a residential senior living facility and commercial space.
If there’s a property that might meet BRLF requirements, individuals or organizations can submit potential project applications for funding in the next 12 to 24 months.
Click here to apply a property or read more about the nationwide investment in brownfield properties.