The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected seven Washington projects to receive $4.5 million to expedite the assessment and clean-up of seven contaminated brownfield sites.
Washington’s communities will receive EPA funds through the Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund and Cleanup Grant programs, as well as the Technical Assistance to Brownfields Communities Program.
The following organizations were selected to receive EPA brownfields funding:
- Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation — $768,689 to conduct nine Phase I and 14 Phase II environmental site assessments; prepare two cleanup plans and to conduct community engagement activities. The target area for this grant is the Colville Indian Reservation.
- Grays Harbor Council of Governments — $1 million to conduct 18 Phase I and 14 Phase II environmental site assessments; prepare 10 cleanup plans, four reuse plans, and one area-wide plan, and to conduct community engagement activities. Activities will focus on Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Westport, Elma, Cosmopolis and Oakville.
- City of Kelso — $500,000 to prepare two cleanup plans and support reuse planning and community outreach activities including public meetings. The target area for this grant is the City of Kelso with a focus on its Urban Downtown Core and the South Kelso Waterfront.
- Port of Bremerton — $800,000 to conduct up to six Phase I and three Phase II environmental site assessments, develop a cleanup plan and conduct cleanup activities in the City of Port Orchard.
- Port of Whitman County — $500,000 to conduct nine Phase I and five Phase II environmental site assessments, develop three cleanup plans and two site reuse plans, and support community outreach activities. The target areas Colfax, Rosalia and LaCrosse.
- Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium — $500,000 to conduct 10 Phase I and seven Phase II environmental site assessments, prepare four cleanup plans and one area-wide plan, and conduct community engagement activities. Target areas for this grant are the Northeast, East Central, and West Central Spokane.
- City of Tumwater — $500,000 to conduct 15 Phase I and 10 Phase II environmental site assessments, develop five cleanup plans, and support community outreach and reuse planning activities. The target areas for this grant are the City’s Brewery District and Capitol Boulevard Corridor.
In addition, the Center for Creative Land Recycling will receive $5 million to provide training and technical assistance to communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington under the Technical Assistance to Brownfields Communities Program.
EPA also announced that it is expanding the scope of its technical assistance offerings under the Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program to include three new subject-specific grants totaling $2 million.