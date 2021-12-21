Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) in Tacoma began taking sports bets at its new sportsbook Monday.
BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming operator, and EQC announced the launch of sports betting at the BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC.
Washington sports legends Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch, Lawyer Milloy, and Sydney Rice helped celebrate the sportsbook’s official opening and first bets, according to a news release.
Emerald Queen Casino, which is owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, partnered with BetMGM to open the sportsbook. Emerald Queen Casino is the exclusive partner for BetMGM in Washington.
“We’re thrilled to expand BetMGM’s presence in Washington, a significant market filled with some of the country’s most passionate sports fans,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in the release.
The sportsbook features a 500-square-foot video wall, more than a dozen 86-inch high-definition televisions, 70 large leather armchairs, six ticket windows, and 30 betting kiosks.
EQC General Manager Frank Wright Jr. said the video wall is impressive.
“You have to see our massive video wall to believe it,” he said.
Emerald Queen Casino has two casinos and hotels: EQC Fife and the newly built EQC Tacoma. Betting kiosks and in-game wagering will be available onsite at both EQC locations with mobile in-game wagering activating in early 2022. EQC Fife’s kiosk betting will begin Dec. 27, the release said.
Bets can be placed on pro baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf, hockey, MMA, motorsports, soccer, tennis, and NCAA baseball, basketball, and football. However, bets cannot be placed on college teams based in Washington state.
In addition to the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, 15 other Washington tribes plan to or do offer sports wagering. The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe opened the state’s first sportsbook in September at Snoqualmie Casino.