Businesses that have provided support services to conventions in Washington State or depended on the function of conventions to sell goods and services in the state may be eligible for a grant through the Convention Center Grant Program, the City of Tacoma has announced.
Eligible businesses may receive up to a $500,000 grant. The Washington Department of Commerce is managing the grant program and is permitted to reduce prior Working Washington grants and/or prioritize those who have not yet received a grant.
The application portal will remain open for 15 days, from Aug. 17-31. In early to mid-September, applications will be reviewed. Commerce will notify grantees and disburse funding in late September. Click here for more information and to apply.
To be eligible, businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Are an active for-profit or non-profit business or organization;
- Have a UEI (Unique Entity Identifier) number — no longer the DUNS (Data Universal Number System);
- Have not reported annual gross receipts of more than $100 million in 2019; and
- Have expenses necessary to continue business operations, and the expense is not a federal, state or local tax, fee, license or other government revenue.
One or more of these criteria also must be met:
- Hosted an in-person convention in Washington state that allows for all ages of the general public to attend;
- Provided support services to conventions in Washington state, or depended on the function of conventions to sell goods and services in Washington state;
- Be able to demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak;
- Make more than 25 percent of annual revenue from convention activities;
- Have reported total revenues of at least $10,000 in 2019;
- Generate at least 51 percent of revenue in Washington state;
- Have not permanently closed or do not intend to permanently close in 2022; and
- Followed all COVD-19 health requirements.