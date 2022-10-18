In partnership with Tacoma Creates, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Public Health Centers for Excellence recently received 5,166 votes to introduce cultural projects to the Eastside and South Tacoma.
The results found dominant interest in a South Tacoma heritage festival and a multicultutal festival series on the Eastside. Initially, local advisory boards had developed a trio of project proposals for both the Eastside and South Tacoma, which came after thousands of ideas were submitted by community members.
Each project will receive $100,000 in Tacoma Creates funding that will be implemented either in late 2022 or 2023, the release said.
“I applaud the work of the many nonprofit institutions that have put together these amazing proposals and look forward to more cultural programming supported by Tacoma Creates in the future,” District 5 councilmember Joe Bushnell said in the release.
The remaining 35 percent of Eastside-centered votes were split between Light Up the City, a series of interactive workshops and lightup shows, and the Tacoma Eastside Freefall, which would have dedicated a space for muralists to host workshops. South Tacoma’s leftover 44 percent of votes went to Rock the Block, a competition series looking to showcase local talent, and a crosscultural community mural that would have paid homage to South Tacoma’s diverse community.
“The contributions of our vibrant and diverse community of creatives have been foundational to the way Tacoma has evolved and will continue to evolve into the future,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards in the release. “I am proud that our broader community has supported Tacoma Creates to fund cultural celebrations like these.”