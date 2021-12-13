E3 Restaurant Group has reached an agreement to purchase the Lobster Shop, a 40-year-old waterfront restaurant on Commencement Bay in Tacoma. After four decades, longtime owners Denny and Katie Driscoll are retiring.
“The Driscoll’s and E3’s values, business acumen, and philosophy are extremely well aligned, which should make for a smooth transition for the Lobster Shop team and guests alike as our plan is to continue operating without disruption to service or operating hours” said Jim Rowe, owner and CEO of E3 & Co. Restaurant Group, in a prepared statement. “This acquisition provides a tremendous growth opportunity for us, and we look forward to serving Tacoma for many years to come.”
The current plan is for E3 to begin operating the Lobster Shop starting today, with all existing staff being given every opportunity to remain with the restaurant, according to Rowe.
E3 Restaurant Group’s portfolio of restaurants also includes the Metropolitan Grill, Elliott’s Oyster House, and Wing Dome.