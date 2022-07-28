Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate announced in a release this week that it brokered the $6.25 million acquisition of the Duke’s Seafood building located on the Ruston Way Waterfront.
Harrison Laird and John Bauder of Lee & Associates represented buyer JGSL Partners, who plans to retain the property in the long-term and maintain Duke’s Seafood as a tenant, the release said.
“We are excited for the buyer — this was a great opportunity to acquire a beautiful waterfront property leased by a strong operator,” said Lee & Associates principal Laird in the release. “Ruston Way continues to flourish and Duke’s has long been a staple of the area.”
The acquisition comes less than a year after another notable Ruston Way purchase: the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ acquisition of the site once homing Ram Restaurant & Brewery and C.I. Shenanigans, the release noted.