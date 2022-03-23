The Seattle-based real estate investment trust Duke Realty recently announced that it is expanding into a new building in Kent — a property strategically located between the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle.
The acquisition of the Kent site is part of a larger development project by the realty company, which also recently bought The Cubes site in DuPont.
The 12.2-acre site, located in Kent at 7409 South 202nd St. has been vacant since 2020, when the previous owners decided to close business. Duke Realty bought the property in February 2021 and has since been remediating the site to become both state of the art and comply with LEED-certification standards.
The facility expands across 268,499 square feet and will feature 26 dock doors, 34 trailer stalls, and parking for more than 260 cars.
“Duke Realty continues to invest in coastal tier 1 markets, specifically in growing its portfolio in Seattle where sites for new development projects are scarce and demand is at an all-time high for logistics space,” said Mark Hosfeld, vice president and market leader for Duke Realty’s Seattle operations. “This newest development is in a city that experienced a two-year construction moratorium leading to limited availability for modern industrial space that can accommodate the latest technologies in distribution and logistics. Our investment in Kent, a market with a robust workforce, will add jobs and generate revenue for the city.”
The company expects the facility to open its doors in early 2023. Once complete, Duke Realty’s Seattle occupancy will total at about four million square feet.