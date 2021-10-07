If you could travel back in time and go through COVID-19 again with what you learned in 2020, what would you do differently? What would be in your COVID-response kit for yourself, your family, and your communities?
Those are the questions community members are encouraged to answer through art, humor, social media, and other forms of creativity in the “Dreamathon” campaign.
Aimed at dreaming up better ways of dealing with COVID, the “What The World Needs Now: A Dreamathon” campaign is a partnership between artists, the African American Health Board, the Washington Community Alliance, mutual aid organizers of color, and several local community-led BIPOC groups, along with The Seattle Public Library and King County Library System.
Cash prizes — $375 for youth submissions and $150 for adults — will be given out weekly for creative ideas. The Dreamathon will culminate with two days of livestream events on Oct. 22-23.
How the Dreamathon campaign works: Community members are invited to share their ideas for a dream solution to the next leg of COVID and register for the Oct. 22-23 events. People are invited to submit ideas like drawings, sketch comedy, mutual aid events, comics, poetry readings, memes, and more with the hashtags #DreamathonWA and #StaySafeTogether when they post online.
Click here for more details on the campaign.