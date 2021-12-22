The City of Tacoma has announced the recipients of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Service Awards, which recognizes excellence in community service activities carried out by an individual, organization, or group.
These awards are presented each year during the City of Tacoma’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration. This year’s recipients will be honored during the 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration on Jan. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m.
The program will be presented in a virtual format again this year.
During the event, the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee will honor Gail Neal with the Lifetime Service Award and Latasha Ware with the Emerging Leader Award. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present special recognitions to Candace Wesley and posthumously to Tracie L. Davis.
The City will present a virtual celebration program that will be released on multiple platforms. This year’s event theme is “Hope & Healing.” The program will highlight the present and the future of King’s impacts on the community and will feature local performers and speakers.
TV Tacoma will premiere the program. It can be viewed online and streamed live on Facebook here. It also will be played on TV Tacoma, which is carried on both the Click! (via Rainier Connect) and Comcast Cable systems.
The event will continue to be televised throughout January.