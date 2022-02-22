As part of its annual Friday Forum series, Downtown: On the Go! (DOTG) is holding a free virtual webinar Feb. 25 from 12-1:30 p.m. to discuss the intersections of housing and transportation needs in Tacoma.
The webinar will open the floor for one focused question: How can we plan for future development and transit expansion in concert for the benefit of both?
Guests will need to register in advance for the event. For those who can’t make it, the full meeting will be recorded and posted on DOTG Facebook and YouTube accounts.
The forum's panel includes Chris Karnes of the Tacoma Planning Commission, Amanda DeShazo of the Affordable Housing Consortium, and others.
To register for the webinar, visit here.