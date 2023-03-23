Food delivery service DoorDash recently announced a partnership with PCC Community Markets, the local grocer and largest community-owned food market in the United States. Customers will be able to shop available natural and organic items via the DoorDash app or website.
This partnership is unique for DoorDash because it is the first community-owned grocery available on the DoorDash marketplace, a release noted. Other components of the partnership include:
- All participating PCC stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from PCC.
- Members and shoppers will receive 30% off (up to $20) with promo code PCC30 on their first PCC DoorDash order of $50 or more.
While the most ordered items through DoorDash from PCC are whole foods like fruits and eggs, consumers can also order non-grocery items like a PCC Club Sandwich or chocolate chip cookie.
