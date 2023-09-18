The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that its Board of Health is recommending splitting the director of health position into two roles, which aligns with most local health jurisdictions similar in size.
The two roles are administrator and health officer. As explained by the department in a release, “Administrators serve as the executive and strategic leaders of health jurisdictions while state statute sets the requirements of the health officer role, which include being licensed to practice medicine in Washington state.”
“It’s no surprise that the work of this position requires more than one person since it was last filled 15 years ago,” said board chair Catherine Ushka in a press statement. “Hiring an administrator separate from the health officer will also significantly increase our pool of candidates. We will continue our search locally and nationally to find the best people to effectively lead our nationally recognized health department.”
In July, the board appointed Deputy Director Cindan Gizzi to serve as interim director of health. She will continue to serve in that role while recruitment for the next leaders is underway. The health department is also contracting with its former director of health, Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, to fill health officer duties.