Seattle-based Pillar Properties recently began the design and entitlement processes for a new Tacoma multifamily project on a site at 1301 Fawcett Ave.
The news arrives shortly after the agency broke ground on its first project in the city — a 247-unit multifamily project in Tacoma's Theater District.
Permits for the new site call for a $56 million 385,000-square-foot building with 306 units and 365 parking spaces, as reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal. It hasn’t been determined whether the agency will include affordable housing for the project, the Journal added.
Construction will likely begin in May.