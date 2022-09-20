The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries recently started issuing grants to apprenticeship programs statewide. About $1.8 million will be disseminated this summer and fall — and, according to a release, more is on the way.
“These funds will improve apprenticeship technology and ensure apprentices have access to the support they need to be successful,” Celeste Monahan, assistant director of Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards, said in the release. “We’re very excited for these organizations and look forward to others participating.”
This set of grants marks the first round of funding from a total $8 million in grants available through the end of the fiscal year, the release said, adding that the total is among the largest sums L&I has distributed for registered apprenticeships. The grants cover areas like technology and remote learning, driver-education course vouchers for minors, equipment upgrading needs, and more.
According to the release, the first round recipients — which will affect more than 3,600 apprentices — are:
NW Laborers, Kingston, $699,000
NW Electrical Industry JATC, Mount Vernon, $301,083
NW Ironworkers, Tukwila, $300,210
Seattle Pipe Trades, Seattle, $145,665
Ironworkers Local 14 JATC, Spokane, $113,967
Inland Empire Electrical, Spokane, $76,201
Seattle Area Roofers, Kent, $75,325
SW Washington Electrical JATC, Tacoma, $57,826
Washington Construction Teamsters, Pasco, $18,527
Community Health Association of Spokane, Spokane, $17,777
Tradesmen Electric, Battle Ground, $17,527
Frontier Electrical Apprenticeship, Vancouver, $10,016
Cares of Washington, Seattle, $8,750
Computing for All, Bellevue, $3,750
The grant application period will remain open through Dec. 31. Recipients of the current funding rounds must spend their received funds before June 30, 2023. Apply here.