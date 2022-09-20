Apprenticeship

 

 Courtesy of Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries recently started issuing grants to apprenticeship programs statewide. About $1.8 million will be disseminated this summer and fall — and, according to a release, more is on the way. 

“These funds will improve apprenticeship technology and ensure apprentices have access to the support they need to be successful,” Celeste Monahan, assistant director of Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards, said in the release. “We’re very excited for these organizations and look forward to others participating.”

This set of grants marks the first round of funding from a total $8 million in grants available through the end of the fiscal year, the release said, adding that the total is among the largest sums L&I has distributed for registered apprenticeships. The grants cover areas like technology and remote learning, driver-education course vouchers for minors, equipment upgrading needs, and more.

According to the release, the first round recipients — which will affect more than 3,600 apprentices — are: 

  • NW Laborers, Kingston, $699,000

  • NW Electrical Industry JATC, Mount Vernon, $301,083

  • NW Ironworkers, Tukwila, $300,210

  • Seattle Pipe Trades, Seattle, $145,665

  • Ironworkers Local 14 JATC, Spokane, $113,967

  • Inland Empire Electrical, Spokane, $76,201

  • Seattle Area Roofers, Kent, $75,325

  • SW Washington Electrical JATC, Tacoma, $57,826

  • Washington Construction Teamsters, Pasco, $18,527

  • Community Health Association of Spokane, Spokane, $17,777

  • Tradesmen Electric, Battle Ground, $17,527

  • Frontier Electrical Apprenticeship, Vancouver, $10,016

  • Cares of Washington, Seattle, $8,750

  • Computing for All, Bellevue, $3,750

The grant application period will remain open through Dec. 31. Recipients of the current funding rounds must spend their received funds before June 30, 2023. Apply here.