The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded nearly $131 million to help support 40 affordable housing projects in at least 16 counties across the state.
“The need for housing is among the most urgent priorities we hear about from our local partners in every part of the state,” said Lisa Brown, director of Commerce, in a prepared statement. “While the specific needs differ from community to community, every region is grappling with homelessness, lack of affordable housing, and unmet supportive housing needs. The historic investments being made by legislators and the governor go a long way, but the scale of the problem requires the additional investments being proposed by the governor.”
The Traditional Housing Trust Fund (HTF) awards include 20 multifamily rental unit projects that will create or preserve 1,281 rental units and 10 homeownership projects to build or support 166 homes for people with low incomes.
The HTF Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition program includes 10 projects for 487 new units for emergency or transitional shelters. This represents the purchase of a cumulative total of 15 buildings to alleviate homeless housing needs immediately.
