The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that it has mailed notification letters to owners of large commercial buildings who might need to comply with the state’s new Clean Buildings Performance Standard.
This marks the first step toward helping owners prepare for compliance activities. The letters also provide an opportunity for building owners to help Commerce refine its data about which buildings are subject to the standard.
The standard applies to certain commercial buildings larger than 50,000 gross square feet, excluding the parking garage area. Multifamily residential buildings such as apartment and condominium buildings are not subject to the new standard. Compliance with the standard is mandatory for all covered commercial buildings in the state beginning in 2026, depending on building size.
Building owners should review their notification letter, which includes an access code and instructions on how to create a secure online account to the Department of Commerce’s Clean Buildings Portal. Building owners will use this portal to manage building compliance.
If a building owner received a notification letter but no longer owns the building or believes the building is not subject to the standard, they can report their building as misidentified through the guest access link on the portal using the access code provided in their letter.
If a building owner did not receive a letter but believes their building is subject to the standard, they can complete a notification letter request form.
“This policy is a significant undertaking and we appreciate everyone’s help ensuring we start this off with the best possible data,” said Michael Furze, assistant director of Commerce's energy division, in a prepared statement. “Our team is working hard to make sure we’re reaching the right folks, so feedback and questions are welcome.”