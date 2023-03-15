The Washington State Department of Commerce has opened the application portal for a new grant opportunity for businesses in the lodging and hospitality sectors.
The grants are geared toward businesses that suffered losses due to pandemic-related challenges, a release said.
“While some of our small businesses are starting to recover and rebuild in the wake of a global pandemic, more continue to face historic challenges,” said Chris Green, assistant director of Commerce’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, in the release. “The hospitality and lodging industry is an essential part of our economy and these grants will help affected businesses across the state recover from public health concerns that disrupted their operations for the last three years.”
The grants, totaling $100 million, were provided to Commerce through the Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was part of the federal American Rescue Plan, the release said. About $15 million of that is reserved for qualifying businesses specializing in lodging and hospitality.
Find out more about eligibility and qualifications here.