The Washington State Department of Commerce has initiated a one-time Industrial Site Readiness grant program with $2.5 million available for use.
Designed to support counties, cities, port districts, and tribal governments, this program will help develop and revitalize industrial and manufacturing properties in the state.
Eligible public entities in the state can apply for grants of $200,000 to $500,000 each. The funds can be used to develop large manufacturing sites or to safely clean up and sustainably revitalize federal Environmental Protection Agency-designated brownfield sites. It also can fund engineering studies, permitting, and site due diligence.
“Identifying and supporting projects that enable businesses to operate thriving manufacturing facilities creates good jobs that strengthen communities across the state,” Chris Green, Commerce assistant director for economic development and competitiveness, said in a statement. “Helping local governments and tribes build and revitalize their infrastructure is essential to resilient, equitable local economies.”
Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 through an online application. More details about the program are available on the Commerce website.