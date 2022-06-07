The Washington Department of Commerce has announced the addition of 21 members to the state’s Manufacturing Council to advise on policy, strategies, and investment to grow regional manufacturing sectors and jobs statewide.
“Throughout our state’s history, the manufacturing sector has been a cornerstone of our economy by providing living wages, impactful careers and creating incredible innovation spanning the globe,” said Commerce director Lisa Brown in a press statement. “This diverse group of council members will play a critical role as we look to ensure the success of the next generation of manufacturing, research and development throughout every region of our state.”
The council will advise and consult with the department and its agency partners, including the Office of the Superintendent of Public instruction and the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, on a biennial report on the state of manufacturing and research and development in Washington, including challenges with legislative remedies.
Council members hail from the private, nonprofit and public sectors. The first meeting of the council will take place in June.
The new members are:
- Amit Arora, jubilant Hollister Stier
- Allison Budvarson, Out of the Box Manufacturing LLC
- Susan Champlain, Boeing
- Ted Cummings, United Steelworkers Local 338
- Maud Daudon, Career Connect Washington
- Jon Holden, International Association of Machinists 751
- Kris Johnson, Association of Washington Business
- Junus Khan, Carbitex
- Jessica Koski, Blue/Green Alliance
- Todd Mitchell, Heat and Frost insulators Local 7
- Greg Pallesen, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers
- Shana Peschek, Machinists institute
- Gaylan Prescott, United Steel Workers, District 12
- Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Jessica Stiefel, Heritage Distilling Company
- Phil Stephenson, PACCAR
- Russ Vaagen, Vaagen Timbers
- Dave Whitehead, Schweitzer Labs
- Brenda Wiest, Teamsters Local 117
- Deloit Wolfe, Impact Washington
- Jan Yoshiwara, State Board of Community and Technical Colleges