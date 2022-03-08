The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a second round of economic development grants to encourage four high-growth industry clusters. These public-private organizations join five others selected earlier this year to grow key industry sectors in the state.
Recipients of the Innovation Cluster Accelerator grants will each receive $500,000, along with strategic guidance and support to build and run an innovation cluster in a target industry. The four additional grant recipients are:
- Evergreen Bioscience, led by Greater Spokane, Inc.;
- Pacific Northwest Aerospace Cluster, led by Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance;
- Sustainable Aerospace Technologies and Energies (SATE) Cluster, led by Aerospace Futures Alliance (AFA); and
- Washington Autonomous Vehicle Cluster (WAV-C), led by the Kitsap Economic Development Alliance.
“Strategic investment to support innovation in key legacy and nascent industries is a pillar of our economic development strategy to strengthen Washington communities for the future,” said Commerce director Lisa Brown in a prepared statement. “We see in these public-private partnerships the potential to launch new clusters with dramatic impact on lives, jobs and business opportunities.”