The Department of Commerce announced this week that it is awarding $1.7 million in affordable housing planning grants for 28 communities statewide. The grants will specifically go toward communities developing housing action plans (HAPs) or implementing adopted HAP strategies to meet housing needs.
The $1.7 million awarded is the second round of HAP and HAPI funding, which will add to the first round that awarded 44 communities $3.5 million in November 2021. The funding is sourced through a program, E2SHB 1923, the Washington State Legislature created in 2019 to assist with statewide housing affordability and encourage local communities to prioritize creation of affordable and inclusive neighborhoods.
The communities receiving a second round of grants are:
Housing Action Plan Grants
- Blaine — $75,000
- Chewelah — $74,960
- Gold Bar — $55,000
- Kettle Falls — $75,000
- Mattawa — $75,000
- Napavine — $75,000
- Pasco — $100,000
- Port Orchard — $75,000
- Prosser — $75,000
- Pullman — $25,000
- Ritzville — $25,000
- Sultan - $55,000
- Twisp — $25,000
- White Salmon — $25,000
- Winthrop — $25,000
- Woodinville — $75,000
Housing Action Plan Implementation Grants
- Aberdeen — $25,000
- Arlington — $100,000
- Colville — $74,280
- Ferndale — $39,440
- Kent — $100,000
- Kirkland — $55,000
- Metaline — $25,000
- Othello — $25,000
- Port Angeles — $100,000
- Poulsbo — $75,000
- Tacoma — $100,000
- Walla Walla — $50,000