The Washington Department of Commerce has expanded its leadership team with two new appointments. Effective May 1, veteran journalist Liz Rocca was named communications director. In the department’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, former Port of Seattle Commissioner Stephanie Bowman is now serving as the governor's Maritime Industry Sector lead.
Rocca joined Commerce from the King County Sheriff’s Office, where she served as chief of staff and media relations manager. In addition to her role as a strategic and policy adviser, she managed all internal and external communications initiatives, and served as a liaison with the King County Council, Executive's Office, and Office of Law Enforcement Oversight.
Rocca is also an award-winning journalist, with credentials as a reporter and newsroom manager, including with Seattle television stations KIRO, KCPQ, and KOMO.
As Commerce’s new Maritime Industry Sector lead, Bowman is responsible for developing and implementing state policies that support the sustainability and expansion of the maritime industry in Washington. She works closely with the breadth of maritime businesses, supporting international trade and shipping, Washington state export businesses, the commercial fishing industry, and recreational boating.
Prior to this role, Bowman served for eight years as a commissioner for the Port of Seattle, where she led the effort to combine the marine cargo operations of the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma, resulting in formation of the NW Seaport Alliance, ending more than 80 years of competition between the two gateways. Before her elected public service, Bowman worked on federal port, international trade, and transportation policy in Washington D.C., and for more than 15 years on regional and state economic development issues.