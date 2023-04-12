The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that it has invested $24.2 million to help create about 242 new homeownership opportunities statewide.
Twenty-one new proposals were awarded grants and three existing projects will receive additional funding to cover gaps created by increased costs for materials.
The projects will create new homeownership opportunities by building new homes and townhomes and expanding down payment assistance.
Commerce enacted recommendations from the Improving Homeownership Rates for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in Washington Report, resulting in 10 of the 21 projects and more than a third of the funding awarded supporting opportunities intended for BIPOC communities.
Members of the homeownership disparities work group identified the lack of affordable housing and insufficient homebuyer assistance as the two most significant barriers to homeownership.
“A focus on homeownership is important to address the lack of affordable housing throughout Washington,” said Commerce's acting director Kendrick Stewart in a prepared statement. “We are proud to be part of a large community working together to deconstruct historically discriminatory policies and practices that have limited access to the primary avenue for stability and wealth building: homeownership.”