December’s median sales price of single-family homes and condominiums combined fell 2.9 percent in Pierce County and rose 3 percent in Thurston County from December 2021, hitting $500,000 and $494,500, respectively, according to figures released today by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Year-over-year declines were reported in Kitsap, Mason, Grays Harbor, and Lewis counties, with dips ranging from 1 percent in Kitsap County to almost 4 percent in Mason County.
For all 26 counties in the NWMLS region, the combined median fell 0.51 percent, the first year-over-year decline in price since March 2012, NWMLS said in a news release. For single-family homes only, the 26-county median was down 0.42 from December 2021.
In Pierce County, the median sales price for single-family homes, excluding condos, fell 3 percent, to $504,500. The median in Thurston County rose 3.2 percent to $497,500.
Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, said in the release that while December 2022 prices for the 26-county region were modestly lower than December 2021, “this does not tell the whole story as the median home sale price for all of 2022 was significantly higher than in 2021.”
The median price overall for the 26 counties increased by $50,000, or nearly 8.9 percent, according to NWMLS figures. Last year’s median price overall peaked in May at $660,000, it said.
Looking at Kitsap, Mason, Grays Harbor, and Lewis counties, the combined median sales prices were $495,000, $365,000, $323,000, and $375,000, respectively.
In Pierce County, the Browns Point area recorded the county’s highest median sales price among single-family homes, at $1.13 million on only one sale. That was up 94.7 percent from the median of $580,500 on two sales a year ago.
In Thurston County, the Black Hills area recorded the county’s highest median sales price for single-family homes, $710,000, up 81.8 percent on seven closings.
Last year was a tale of two housing markets, broker Dean Rebhuhn said in the release.
December’s NWMLS report showed continued growth in the number of active listings compared to the same month a year ago, but sharp drops in the number of pending and closed sales.
“In the first half of the year, we had low interest rates, rising prices, and little inventory,” Rebhuhn, who owns Village Homes and Properties in Woodinville, said in the release. “The second half of the year brought increasing interest rates, some lowering of prices, and increasing inventory.”
At month-end, buyers could choose from 9,475 active listings, nearly three times as many as a year ago, when 3,240 homes and condos were offered for sale in the 26-county region.
“The local housing market in 2022 ended with a whimper rather than a bang,” Gardner said in the release. “Overall, the housing market is going to continue falling off the artificial ‘sugar high’ that was a function of the artificially low mortgage rates during the pandemic.”
Gardner expects prices will continue to decline through the first half of 2023, but “with mortgage rates expected to slowly fall from current levels, sale prices should start increasing again in the second half of the year. Ultimately, once prices pull back to where they would have been if the pandemic had never occurred, they will start to stabilize and then return to a more normalized pace of appreciation.”
J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO at John L. Scott Real Estate, said in the release that he expects depleted inventory will persist in the near term.
“As we enter the first of the year, the market is experiencing a shortage of homes for sale in the more affordable and mid-price ranges,” Scott said. “With the winter cleanup of unsold inventory complete, and with a low level of new listings coming on the market in January and February, the availability of homes for sale will be at a low point.”
Heading into spring, Scott expects an uptick.
“We anticipate a strong/very strong intensity of new listings going under contract within the first 30 days.” He believes the intensity will settle down pre-summer “when we can expect to see a higher number of new listings coming onto the market.”