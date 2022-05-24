Just one year after moving in, kidney dialysis provider DaVita has sold its new medical building in Federal Way in a lease-back transaction valued at $93.5 million.
DVA Federal Way WA Landlord LLC purchased the three-story, 160,000-square-foot building and DaVita plans on leasing back the facility from the new owner.
Horizon Partners Northwest is now selling DaVita’s former Puget Sound headquarters on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, according to a release. The seller said they’ve had interest to convert the offices to apartments.