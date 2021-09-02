Davis Property & Investment Acquires Old News Tribune Headquarters

Davis Property & Investment (DPI) announced in a release earlier this week that it acquired the 13-acre Central Tacoma site that housed the Tacoma News Tribune’s headquarters between 1974 and 2019.
According to the release, the company is planning to redevelop the property and construct on the site a new 248,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building that will be called Tacoma Central Logistics.
This new building, designed by Ronhovde Architects, is anticipated to break ground this month and deliver during the second quarter of 2022, the release stated.
Construction will be headed by Poe Construction.