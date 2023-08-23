Kent-based Davis Property & Investment, which specializes in developing and managing industrial and office space in Washington and Oregon, announced two leases today totaling more than 400,000 square feet for buildings in Tacoma and Pacific.
Seattle-based Infinity Global Distribution LLC has secured a lease for all of Tacoma Central Logistics, encompassing 248,033 square feet, alongside 3,000 square feet of office space, DPI said.
Move-in is expected next month.
Additionally, Sumner-based Toysmith Investment Inc. has leased all of Pacific 167 Logistics in Pacific,, comprising 159,055 square feet, with 7,500 square feet of office space. Occupancy is slated for December, DPI said.
The Tacoma Central Logistics site, within two miles of the Port of Tacoma and downtown Tacoma, boasts cross-dock loading capabilities, truck courts spanning 130 to 150 feet, clearance heights of 36 feet, dock levelers, ample yard space, direct access to multiple highways, and curb appeal, DPI said.
"By leveraging technology and investing in automation, IGD continues to secure business in the present landscape,” Clark Koch, vice president of operations at IGD, said in DPI’s release.
The additional space will accommodate increasing demand for IGD's services, conveniently located near the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle, the release added.
DPI acknowledged Bruce Valentine and Cameron Valentine of Neil Walter Co. for their role bringing Infinity Global Distribution to Tacoma Central Logistics and the efforts of Joel Jones, Eric Cederstrand, and John DeHan, DPI's listing brokers at Neil Walter, for their representation of the landlord.
The other site, Pacific 167 Logistics, offers direct access to industrial hubs in Kent and Sumner, with proximity to State Route 167, West Valley Highway, and connecting highways, a clear height of 32 feet, a truck court spanning 120 feet, and dock levelers for streamlined operations, DPI said.
Pacific 167 Logistics will serve as the headquarters for Toysmith, which is moving from nearby Sumner. Toysmith’s toys and gifts span from toy retailers and educational markets to museums, zoos, national parks, attractions, theme parks, gift stores, specialty catalogs, and online retailers, DPI said.
In a news release on its website, Toysmith said it will be upgrading its operational capabilities with what it called a strategic move to the new state-of-the-art operations and distribution center. The new facility, at 541 West Valley Highway South, is poised to revolutionize how Toysmith brings its catalog of toys to children and retailers alike and positions Toysmith closer to major transportation hubs, allowing for more efficient and expedited product deliveries, it said.
Michael Keaton, CEO of Toysmith, said in his company’s release, "We’ve been able to design the entire new building, from the distribution center to the offices and showrooms, to optimize the benefits of our new NetSuite ERP platform. And once construction is complete, our new hub will unlock exciting opportunities for us to expand our product offerings, enhance the level of service we provide and further accelerate the speed at which Toysmith toys reach the hands of delighted children.”
DPI acknowledged Scott Alan and Patrick Mullin of Cushman & Wakefield for their role in bringing Toysmith to Pacific 167 Logistics, and Chris Spofford and David Cahill of JLL Seattle, the listing brokers at DPI, for their representation of the landlord.
DPI has facilitated transactions exceeding $55 million in the past year and manages and owns nearly 5 million square feet of commercial real estate spanning from Seattle to Portland, it said.