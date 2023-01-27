David Puente Jr. of Yelm will become director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs on Feb. 1. He has served as deputy director since February 2020 and replaces Alfie Alvarado-Ramos, who is retiring.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Puente’s appointment this week.
The WDVA connects Washington state’s veterans and their families to benefits earned while serving in the military, according a news release from the governor’s office.
Puente is an Army veteran who served in the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and achieved the rank of sergeant. As deputy director of WDVA, he led the State Veterans Homes program through the pandemic, ensuring residents had critical equipment and supplies necessary for their health and safety.
“David’s personal and professional experience are perfectly suited to ensuring the important work provided by WDVA in service to our veterans continues," Inslee said in the release. "I appreciate his willingness to serve in this new role and I know he will provide the steady leadership we need during these times of tremendous change.”
Puente said he looks forward to working closely with Veteran Service Organization friends, partners, and allies who make WDVA “an incredibly diverse and forward-thinking agency.”
He added, “My commitment to Washington’s veterans and families and to the team at WDVA is to continue our journey toward providing effective programs and services that honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans.”
Puente joined the state with the Department of Labor and Industries in 1992 as a fraud investigator, was promoted several times throughout the department, and eventually became assistant director for the Field Services and Public Safety Division responsible for 19 field offices throughout Washington. He received the 2017 Governors Distinguished Management Leadership Award for strategies and improvements made to culture and engagement of L&I’s workforce. In 2019, he earned certification as Certified Diversity Executive.
In the community, Puente is a member of the Washington Officials Association, the South Sound Football Officials Association, and South Sound Umpires Association, officiating baseball and football. He also is a board member of Washington Youth Academy Foundation.