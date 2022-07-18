Data Center Tax Fuel Coming to Pierce County Tech-Acceleration Efforts

Pierce County’s technology sector and broader economy could enjoy a boost from a new law passed in the Washington Legislature this year to exempt IT equipment installed in qualifying data centers from sales and use taxes.
After passage of HB 1846, tax breaks previously limited to Eastern Washington data centers are expected to become available in counties with more than 800,000 people, which includes Pierce County.
The Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County held an event in May at Centeris South Hill Data Center, a colocation data center that leases space for companies to locate their servers in the high-tech building. The event was a chance to show off the Puyallup facility and spread the word about the new tax break, expected to be available sometime this year, for using qualified centers such as Centeris. The center opened in 2010 and is built with myriad physical and security safeguards and redundancies to keep tenants’ data moving — even in natural disasters.
“The IT equipment that you, as a customer, would purchase and put into our data center would be exempt from the state sales tax … (and) these deployments can be $500,000 to $2- to $3-million deployments, so it’s a tremendous savings,” said Jim Vane, manager of the Centeris data center.
The lack of a tax incentive was a detriment when companies toured the center, Vane said in an interview.
“We would just get clobbered by Hillsboro (Oregon) and those areas,” Vane said. “We had sweet deals, people who absolutely loved this place, (but) financially just didn’t pencil out.”
Oregon doesn’t have a sales tax, and companies can receive property tax exemptions in enterprise zones in areas such as Hillsboro.
Vane and Lisa Goodman of The Benaroya Co., which owns the Centeris data center, hope the tax breaks will steer more companies to the center and greater Pierce County, benefiting the county in new jobs and tax revenue.
Goodman, on the executive team at Benaroya, also is vice chair of EDB and co-chair of EDB’s Technology Cluster Acceleration Team, which developed a strategic plan in March 2020 to support and encourage meaningful growth of the technology sector in Pierce County over the next five years. Also co-chairing the Technology Cluster Acceleration Team is Andrew Fry, director of industry partnerships at the School of Engineering & Technology at University of Washington Tacoma.
Goals of the plan include raising the profile of the South Sound as an emerging technology leader; developing local talent and recruiting new talent nationally and internationally; and retaining, expanding, and recruiting specific technology firms.
The new legislation affecting the data center is a carrot for attracting companies, Goodman agreed, but Pierce County has more to sell, including UWT, Pierce College, tech companies such as InfoBlox, a strong startup culture, and nice quality of life.
“And the government and community work together and are supportive — that’s the other thing that you may not find in other cities,” she said. “People want the companies here, and they’ll support (them).”
Tamsin Bell, vice president of business development at EDB, who works with the Technology Cluster Acceleration Team, said the county’s robust network of support services for startups and other businesses runs deep. She cited business incubators, makerspaces, the Pierce County Business Accelerator, Minority Business Development Agency, and Impact Washington, among others.
“It’s a place where if you’re thinking about starting up or if you are started, you have a wide, deep well of resources available to help uplift your company, and so it’s a great place for somebody who’s starting out and to certainly not feel alone in their adventure,” Bell said.
The Centeris data center is complemented by two adjacent Class A office buildings available for companies’ engineering or other staff who would want to locate on the 86-acre campus Benaroya owns. There’s also room to expand the data center if needed.
“We offer the physical security that keeps the servers and everything in a safe and monitored facility,” Vane said.
Other features include diverse paths for fiber connections leaving the building, so if one direction is interrupted in a so-called “backhoe upset,” for example, there’s a secondary path to retain customer connectivity. It also has “dark fiber,” Vane said, for companies to run their own network over what amounts to a private fi ber highway. Centeris also touts extensive power availability and low cost of power, a seismically resilient building-within- a-building on bedrock, and a location above the 500-year flood zone, and conveniently located 30 miles from downtown Seattle.