Festivals are coming to the Eastside and South Tacoma after thousands of community member selected the cultural projects they most want to see in their communities.
Through a participatory budgeting process led by the Public Health Centers for Excellence at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in partnership with Tacoma Creates, more than 5,000 community members voted in favor of a Multicultural Festival Series in the Eastside and a South Tacoma Heritage Festival. Each of the two selected projects will be supported with $100,000 in Tacoma Creates funding and implemented in late 2022 or in 2023.
In the Eastside, the Multicultural Festival Series will include three cultural celebrations: Lunar New Year, Juneteenth, and Día de los Muertos. Each festival will be one to two days long, and offer a wide array of performances, storytelling, food, art, and activities. The project will be developed and implemented by the Tacoma Refugee Choir, working in partnership with local cultural groups.
In South Tacoma, the South Tacoma Heritage Festival will celebrate community diversity while promoting cross-cultural solidarity with a two-day event featuring dance, music, cultural presentations, kids’ activities, and more. There also will be science- and engineering-themed learning opportunities focusing on concepts and techniques as well as career possibilities. The Asia Pacific Cultural Center will develop and implement this project, in coordination and engagement with local grassroots organizations.