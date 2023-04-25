Crystal Mountain has named Matthew Darbous its new president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. In the role, Darbous will oversee all operations and Crystal’s strategic development plan, the ski resort announced today.
“I grew up skiing Crystal Mountain as a kid with my family, so in many ways, this position is like a homecoming for me,” Darbous said in a news release announcing his promotion. “I am excited to engage the incredible team at Crystal and play a role in the future of this special mountain, while staying true to its culture and all that makes it a beloved destination for so many.”
Crystal has embarked on $100 million in resort improvements over the next several years, a plan it calls “Reimagine Crystal,” which it says is the largest capital investment it's ever made. Projects include a base area redevelopment with a new Mountain Commons lodge that will open next season. Plans also call for more parking and transportation options, new and upgraded ski lift infrastructure to expand uphill capacity, the potential for expanded terrain, and an aerial adventure course for enhanced summer activities.
Crystal is billed as Washington’s largest resort, with 2,600 acres of skiable terrain.
“During his time at Crystal Mountain, Matthew has been dedicated to developing the Crystal team and is excited to continue fostering employee relationships and building Crystal’s culture to help ensure Crystal’s future growth and success,” said Mark Brownlie, COO of the mountain division for Crystal’s parent company, Denver-based Alterra Mountain Co. “Matthew has been a passionate leader since day one and I look forward to his continued leadership as he moves the strategic plan forward with care.”
Darbous joined Crystal a year ago as vice president of business development and strategy. He oversaw all strategy, finance, revenue management, IT, and HR functions, the release said. Prior to Crystal, he was the senior director of corporate real estate for T-Mobile, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Darbous succeeds Frank DeBerry, who stepped away from the position in December due to personal reasons and remained in a consulting capacity, Crystal spokesperson Emma Brice said in an email. After that, Darbous assumed most presidential responsibilities and led Crystal through the past winter, she said.