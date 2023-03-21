The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that it is looking to contract with a single nonprofit organization or a collaboration of organizations to create a new Small Business Resiliency Network Credit Building Pilot Program.
An informational session is scheduled for March 22 at 10 a.m., via Zoom.
Credit unions, community foundations, and CDFIs interested in piloting new ways to build or improve credit for Washington small businesses and entrepreneurs are invited to submit a response to the Request for Qualifications and Quotes. The submission deadline is April 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Organizations can help Washington small businesses by:
- Creating more equitable access to capital for business owners from BIPOC communities;
- Addressing underlying barriers to conventional lending as identified by SBRN partner organizations; and
- Designing and launching innovative products to leverage capital to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Washington.