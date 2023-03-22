A new co-working space conducive to the new world of hybrid work is planned in downtown Tacoma to bring additional foot traffic and energy to neighboring businesses and the broader city center, according to the space’s designer and manager who’s targeting a summer opening.
UrbanWork Spaces is planned for a 10,000-square-foot area on the mezzanine level of 950 Broadway. It's part of the Rhodes Center complex that also comprises the neighboring building at 949 Market St. and adjacent parking garage, all connected by skywalks, said Reid Fetters.
Fetters is owner and founder of commercial property consultant FC Group in Tacoma, a principal in new Tacoma architecture firm JCR Collective, and founder of the Tacoma Rising organization helping promote the city’s attributes and potential. Fetters’ UrbanWork Spaces company will help design, manage, and lease the co-working space in conjunction with Rhodes Center owners J Squared Investments.
“One of the things that Tacoma needs, and a lot of cities, is we really got to get people back to the office, and what I’m working on with J Squared Investments … is how do we create an ecosystem at the Rhodes Center that invites people back,” Fetters said in a phone interview.
With leasing help from Lee & Associates, the Rhodes Center is nearly 95 percent leased with existing and planned tenants, Fetters said of the 160,000 square feet between the two buildings. The Market Street building already contains a fitness center, yoga studio, golf simulator, pool tables, shuffleboard, and coffee bar — all amenities for tenants of Rhodes Center and other J Squared-owned buildings in the area, Fetters said.
They’re in an event/amenity center adjacent to Campfire Coffee's new roastery planned in a former loading dock of the 949 Market building. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries leases space upstairs in the Broadway building, and future tenants planned for the ground floor include Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar, Infinite Soups, Kelly's Olympian, Sundance Cafe, and a barbershop, he said. UrbanWork Spaces will be located above those shops, and other office tenants, including Maxim Healthcare Services and Mindful Therapy Group, also are committed to upper floors.
The building is next to the Tacoma Farmers Market held each Thursday from May through October at Ninth and Broadway.
The idea of the tenant and co-working mix is “to create this really cool ecosystem downtown to activate and create more of a district there, so it’s a destination where people want to go,” said Fetters, whose three-person architecture office will locate in the co-working space. The co-working space will include a pool table, shuffleboard, and podcast studio attractive to Tacoma influencers who are planning to locate there, plus free parking in the neighboring garage, he said.
“What I'm trying to do is build an entrepreneurial hub to get as many creative, likeminded people together as possible and create the kind of synergy that can take Tacoma further. It’s like a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses,” Fetters said.
As owner and founder of FC Group, Fetters helps landlords find ways to better utilize commercial spaces, including making them more flexible with co-working and other opportunities.