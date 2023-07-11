Emerging from COVID, Economic Development Teams in Pierce County Notch Wins Big and Small

Harbor Freight Tools will add hundreds of jobs in Pierce County over several years after it opens a planned 783,000-square-foot warehouse/ distribution facility in Frederickson. The project is a major recruitment victory for Pierce County economic development players who began wooing the national tool retailer last fall and announced the deal in March.
“We do a lot of research before we open any store, or certainly a distribution center, and one of the prime considerations is the work talent pool there — and we felt confident enough that there is an excellent talent pool there,” said Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications for the company.
Harbor Freight, to be located at the Fred310 site named for the 310-acre development in Frederickson, was among economic development wins cited at the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County’s annual meeting in May.
Others included retention wins, seeing companies expand in the county, such as Niagara Bottling, which EDB, the Washington State Department of Commerce, Pierce County, WorkForce Central, and other local partners helped bring to Frederickson a decade ago. Niagara Bottling built and opened a 311,000-square-foot bottling plant for water and other drinks in the Frederickson Industrial Center in 2014 and has twice expanded since then, including a $35 million project last year to add a production line and another 25 jobs to the 100 there now.
At EDB’s annual meeting, Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County executive, referenced the Harbor Freight and Niagara Bottling projects during his remarks, saying, “I love it when people invest in Pierce County and our people, like Harbor Freight is doing out at the Fred310, but I actually love it more when people reinvest in Pierce County, like Niagara Bottling — when they’ve been here, they know who we are, they know our people, they know our community, and they say, ‘I want to double down; I want to do more there.’ That is very exciting.”
Other wins weren’t EDB-led, but positively impact Pierce County, such as the opening of Dobbs Peterbilt’s Western Region headquarters in Sumner mid-2022. The 75,000-square-foot flagship location features 18 service bays that can accommodate 27 of the big trucks, 1,000 square feet of retail space, and 30,000 square feet of parts storage. The dealership also sells trucks, producing sales tax revenue for the city.
It was one of the larger economic development deals in Sumner that was fully completed last year, according to Ryan Windish, community and economic development director for the city of Sumner, who was the city’s point person on the deal. The facility accounts for an estimated 75 jobs, from executive office staff to sales and technical staff, he said.
The so-called interchange industrial zone where the facility is located, at State Route 167 and 24th Street, now includes the Dobbs Peterbilt facility, a travel plaza for trucks, Poulsbo RV, and two hotels, fulfilling the city’s vision for the zone that also is the north entrance to the city’s regional manufacturing and industrial center. Another project under construction in that area is a Triad Machinery sales and service facility on a 7-acre site. Windish anticipates completion of that project next spring. Triad Machinery provides forestry, crane, and construction equipment sales, service, and rentals in the Pacific Northwest.
While the Dobbs Peterbilt facility wasn’t EDB’s project, it’s great for the county, said Maddie Merton, vice president-business retention and expansion for EDB.
“It just adds to that layer of what makes us a strong, competitive region,” she said. “It builds on our warehousing and logistics trade footprint.”
Sarah Bonds, vice president-business recruitment for EDB, who was heavily involved in the Harbor Freight deal, called economic development a team sport and praised the Dobbs Peterbilt project and Sumner’s work to land it.
“We’re a team, and that’s a great thing about Pierce County is that we are so collaborative and supportive of one another,” Bonds said. “If it’s a win for Sumner, it’s a win for Pierce County.”
Other economic development wins are seeing companies such as American Structures & Design, which last year moved into a 78,000-squarefoot building it leases in Sumner to expand its capacity. It had been in a 25,000-square-foot building a few miles up the road in Pacific.
ASD makes aluminum balconies and aluminum railing systems that it sells to commercial builders for projects including multifamily housing and high-rises. On the residential side, it also makes aluminum patio covers that it sells to professional homebuilders, deck builders, and other professionals. ASD moved to Sumner for more manufacturing and storage space and plans to boost hiring to keep up with demand. The facility will add at least 10 workers to its 37 there now, according to Mike Hagen, ASD’s CEO.
“The new building … we’ve designed it such that we can expand and literally triple the size of our Washington presence and our national presence,” Hagen said. “We’ve got a lot of plans for that building, including new manufacturing, new product lines, and new geographic expansion, as well. And it’ll all start with that new Sumner facility.”
ASD and other Pierce County companies have benefited from the Washington State Job Skills Program (JSP), which provides grants for job training to meet employers’ needs. EDB’s referral partner provides the customized training, and companies match the grants for certified trainers by paying employees during the training.
“The JSP program is phenomenal, and we really gained excellent, excellent training and excellent skills by participating in the program,” Hagen said. “I recommend it to any company who can take advantage of it as long as the company is dedicated to training up your employee base, which we are. I’m a big believer in training, upskilling, cross-training our employees.”
A JSP trainer has helped train existing employees in aluminum welding who will be certified when the program concludes. The program also has helped train ASD employees on the company’s ERP (enterprise resource planning) software program.
Other JSP job-training grants last year went to SAFE Boats International, Northwest Door, Rainier Woodworking, and Sekisui Aerospace, EDB said, calling it a record year for JSP grants in Pierce County.
Another win has been watching SeaTac Packaging continue its growth. The Puyallup-based manufacturer of bags for transporting food, animal feed, seeds, cement mix, and more, with assistance from EDB, was approved for a $10 million industrial development revenue bond in 2019. SeaTac used the money for a portion of its new 102,000-squarefoot, $19 million manufacturing facility that it occupies in Frederickson, resulting in 50 new permanent jobs for the 100-person company. The Economic Development Corporation of Pierce County, staffed by EDB, issues tax-free bonds for projects in Pierce County with below- market financing for qualified manufacturing or processing projects. No public money backs the bond, and the borrower is liable for repayment and must obtain private backing.
In another expansion in March this year, an entity affiliated with SeaTac Packaging closed a nearly $20 million purchase of a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and several adjacent parcels in south Tacoma, in the Frederickson area, according to The Registry. The properties neighbor the company’s existing facility, according to Merton.
She said it was exciting to see a local business, now under the second- generation leadership of David Huang, also an EDB board member, take the company to new heights.
“I would say they’re probably one of our most successful BIPOC business owners by level of investment and by number of employees,” Merton said.
EDB wants to help build more BIPOC success stories. Making economic development more inclusive and expanding economic opportunity for everyone are key goals for the organization.
Teamwork for Harbor Freight, Others
At EDB’s annual meeting, EDB President and CEO Bruce Kendall credited the teamwork that went into landing Harbor Freight.
“This was a big effort by the county, by the Economic Development Board, the state of Washington, and lots of other partners,” Kendall said. “Two years ago, when we were online doing this meeting, I wasn’t telling you stories like this, so … we’re starting to see investments from outside the marketplace come back.”
Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,400 stores nationally, is opening about three to four a week, and had been looking to open a Pacific Northwest distribution center to supply its Northwest stores for some time, Hoffman, the company spokesman said, adding that the goal is to have the center open by early 2025 and hire several hundred people over several years. Harbor Freight has a signed a build-to-suit lease for the facility with Panattoni Development Co. Inc., which is developing the Fred310 site.
Fred310 has plans in permitting for up to seven buildings and more than 3.8 million square feet of space for warehouse/distribution and manufacturing companies, according to a Pierce County news release announcing the Harbor Freight deal in late March.
EDB, the Pierce County Economic Development department, and others worked in partnership with company site selectors to learn about the Fred310 site and incentives for Harbor Freight.
EDB’s Bonds appreciates the collaborative spirit of its economic development partners. “Coming out of COVID, I think we’re really in a great position to continue to have wins throughout the county,” Bonds said.
Ryan Windish, community and economic development director for the city of Sumner, sees the collaboration, too, among people involved in economic development efforts at EDB, the county, area cities, and the state.
“It’s exciting because we all are on the same team, in that respect, trying to make good things happen in Pierce County for the region,” Windish said.
While local restaurants and other businesses suffered during COVID restrictions, development activity continued in Sumner for multifamily housing and other projects, he said. Windish noted 615 multifamily units in permitting or under construction. Those include East Sumner Apartments, with 166 units (33 of which are affordable for low- to moderate-income families), and CC Edwards Townhouses, with 36 units, targeted for completion next spring.
Three other projects in permitting total 413 units.
Housing is important to companies whose workers might live in South Sound and seek shorter commutes and more affordable housing options, Windish said.
Other 2022 Success Stories
Other retention and expansion projects EDB noted included:
◉ Bremerton-based SAFE Boats International, which opened its large craft production facility at the Port of Tacoma last year. Two 85-foot Mark VI Patrol Boats for the Ukraine Navy are currently in production, and a third will begin later this summer. The Tacoma team consists of about 30 craftspeople, with more to be hired through the remainder of the year, the company said.
◉ Bite Me Inc., a woman- and Black-owned manufacturer of natural, clean-label cookies for wholesale and retail, renewed its lease and expanded to 11,000-plus square feet in Lakewood to meet increased customer demand for its Bite Me! Cookies, EDB said, adding the company believes in empowering women and immigrants through job creation and skill development. EDB worked with the city of Lakewood, Impact Washington, and Washington Minority Business Development Agency-Tacoma Business Center to assist the company’s expansion.
◉ NewCold Advanced Cold Storage Logistics laid groundwork for a $90 million expansion. Through Tacoma’s comprehensive plan amendment process, the company will double its building footprint, capacity, and employees if approved, according to EDB. NewCold’s fully automated, energy- efficient warehouse exemplifies sustainable solutions, EDB said.