Costco Logistics’ Largest Regional Distribution Center Coming to Tumwater

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported earlier this week that Tumwater will officially be home to Costco Logistics’ largest regional distribution center.
The 1.1 million-square-foot, $160 million warehouse project broke ground in mid-August, and should be finished in August 2022. According to the PSBJ, real estate development and investment firm CRG found and entitled the land. It will provide development services for the project, which also will feature 175 car parking spaces, 418 trailer spaces, and 129 dock doors.
Costco Logistics is a new division of Costco Wholesale Corp., and, before deciding on the Tumwater site, had eyed a 100-acre space in the Port Chehalis area.