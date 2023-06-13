The MultiCare Good Samaritan Foundation raised more than $1 million to support emergency services and access at this year’s Corks & Crush gala, the organization recently announced.
Nearly 500 community members gathered for the 17th annual event held late last month. The MultiCare Good Samaritan Foundation benefits patients of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
“Donors are the fuel that drives and sustains the philanthropic programs at Good Samaritan Hospital,” said Corks & Crush co-chair Sam Song in a prepared statement. “Their effort makes it a better place for patients, doctors, staff, and the community. When our community members are invested in Good Samaritan, everyone wins.”
Presenting sponsors for Corks & Crush included Amerigroup, Howard S. Wright, and The Old Cannery Furniture & Mattress Warehouse.