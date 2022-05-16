Courtesy of Coordinated Care via Facebook
Local managed care organization Coordinated Care has announced that, in 2021, it awarded more than 80 organizations throughout the state more than $2 million in grants.

The health plan utilized an application process in the later part of the year, searching for ideas and expertise within three categories: equity, social determinants of health, and capacity building.

The 80-plus projects encompass areas like funding food banks that are redesigning their spaces to provide clients more choice and dignity with a grocery store look and feel; scholarships for community college students working toward healthcare careers who may need financial aid for books, childcare, transportation, etc.; and a text line for Community Minded Enterprises in Spokane to serve their members/clients.

Additionally, Huy, an indigenous religious freedoms advocacy organization, received a grant from Coordinated Care to support its efforts to rehabilitate indigenous prisoners and prepare them for successful reentry into society.

