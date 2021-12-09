The City of Tacoma announced in a release yesterday that the Tacoma-Pierce County Development Board and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Washington Business Center have launched a new program called Continued Acceleration.
According to the release, the program looks to support BIPOC-owned businesses graduating from regional accelerator programs. Other partners involved with the program include the University of Washington, Tabor 100, the Development Council, Business Impact Northwest, and others.
“Building on the work of our regional accelerator programs, Continued Acceleration helps our BIPOC-owned businesses navigate the complexities of establishing and expanding their business presence and leveraging market access opportunities in our region,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards in the release. “Continued Acceleration takes a multi-faceted, holistic approach to enhancing the knowledge and skills BIPOC-owned small businesses have already acquired, and positions them for long-term growth and success.”
Among the program highlights, per the release, are direct outreach and 1:1 support for loans, grants, preparation of relief-assistance applications, technical assistance (as it relates to financial proficiency), operations, business development, contracting and procurement assistance, and more. The release added that the program also provides “fast-track certification” support given through hands-on training provided by the state’s Office of Women and Minority Business Expertise (OMWBE).
For more information about the program, head here.