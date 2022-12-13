ContainerPort Group’s parent company, World Group, has announced the acquisition of Sumner-based Pacific Cascade, which comprises Pacific Cascade Distribution and Pacific Cascade Trucking.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The transaction is part of World Group’s strategy to invest in the Pacific Northwest as a transportation corridor and builds on investments the organization has made in the region over the past 12 months, a release said.
ContainerPort Group's sister company, World Distribution Services, recently opened a 303,000-square-foot distribution facility in Tacoma. Additionally, another World Group company, UWL, in collaboration with Swire Shipping, launched Sun Chief, an express service between Southeast Asia and the United States. Adding Pacific Cascade to the roster of World Group companies in the Pacific Northwest will provide additional capacity and flexibility for Sun Chief customers.
Founded in 2005, Pacific Cascade is an asset-light provider of 3PL services including drayage, warehousing, transloading, and fulfillment. It operates more than 50 trucks and has garnered motor carrier of the year honors from customers in 2016, 2020, and 2021. In 2015, Pacific Cascade was the first drayage provider servicing the ports of Tacoma and Seattle to become fully compliant with updated clean air regulations.