Construction on Tacoma’s mixed-use Town Center project is expected to restart in April, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.
Once complete, the $300 million multi-phase project, located on South Jefferson Avenue between South 21st and South 23rd streets, aims to rejuvenate Tacoma’s Brewery District. The development will have about 530 market-rate units, 100 affordable-housing units, 200,000 square feet of offices, and 36,000 square feet of retail space.
According to the report, Elly Walkowiak, assistant director at the City of Tacoma's Economic Development Department, said civil design work is expected to be completed by the end of this month and permits should be issued in March.
To date, only Building 2 has been built. As reported by the Journal, the original developer, North America Asset Management Group (NAAM), completed the 144-unit apartment and retail building, known as Jefferson Yards, last March. NAAM had an agreement with the city to develop the full Town Center site but was unable to raise the additional funding needed through the federal EB-5 immigrant investor program.
The City agreed to make Galena Equity Partners of Idaho the majority stakeholder and Galena has been working on securing permits to continue development, the article said.