A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead.
We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on.
Dick's Drive-In in Kent
A new Dick’s location is due to open in Kent sometime this summer. The project broke ground in early November and, upon completion, will have some 50 jobs open for local workers. Dick’s has five locations in Seattle — the city where it originally was founded — alongside branches in Bellevue, Kent, and Edmonds.
A New Clinic for Northwest Kidney Centers
In March 2022, the Northwest Kidney Centers nonprofit started construction on a 9,473-square-foot dialysis clinic in Kent’s Panther Lake area. Due to open in the spring, the clinic will house 11 dialysis stations and can accommodate some 66 patients about three times weekly for blood-cleansing treatments.
Rivulet Apartments
Bremerton real estate company Sound West Group began construction in November 2021 on Rivulet, a $26 million apartment project planning for a spring opening. The complex, which will sit at 2768 N.W. Bucklin Hill Road in Silverdale, will have 78 units. The development encompasses two two-story buildings with a mixture of studio apartments and more traditional one- and two-bedroom units.
The Rook
This new $105 million multifamily project in Tacoma’s Brewery District marks the very first in the Brewery District “opportunity zone” to make use of the city’s 12-year Multifamily Tax Exemption. The Rook is due to open in the winter and will offer 358 units. Its two eight-story buildings also will include a co-working space, a fitness center, entertainment lounges, and a Topgolf Swing Suite.
Olympic View Elementary School
The current Olympic View Elementary School in Federal Way is being demolished and then rebuilt on the 9.4-acre site on which it has historically sat. The $33.9 million project will accommodate about 65 staff members and 600 students across two stories. The district anticipates construction will be completed before the 2023-24 schoolyear begins. The project is a result of a passed $450 million bond funding the expansion and renovation of a handful of Federal Way Schools.