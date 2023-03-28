The ANEW Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Education program sent off its first graduating class this month.
The program's inaugurating five participants endured seven weeks of training to receive a certificate.
At the event, ANEW’s program instructor Amber McGinnis presented each student with their certificate while Mike Reid, economic development director of the City of Olympia and David Schaffert, president and CEO of the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, congratulated the graduates and spoke about the impact the students would have on Olympia.
Immediately following the ceremony, graduates put their skills to the test by presenting themselves to prospective employers at a hiring event. Each program participant graduated with forklift, OSHA 10, and flagger certifications — all of which are in-demand skills for the current industry, a release noted.
Through the PacMtn Workforce Development Council and leveraged Workforce and Innovation and Opportunity Act funding, many participants of the program are eligible to receive competitive pay of $18 an hour, the release added.
A partnership between the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Olympia, the Olympia Career Hub looks to provide quality skill-up training to workers professionally displaced by COVID.
Three more construction cohorts are scheduled for 2023, with participants able to register this month, in May, and in July.
Specific cohort dates are:
- March 20-May 5
- May 15-June 13
- July 17-Sept. 1
Those interested in participating in the program can find out more here or sign up here.