Courtesy of the Homestead LinkedIn page

Ellen Southard, Trudi Inslee, Gov. Jay Inslee, Kathleen Hosfeld, De'Sean Quinn, Jackie Moynahan, Marc Cote and Susan Zeman break ground on the new project.

Homestead Community Land Trust last week broke ground on The Southard, a multi-family affordable housing project in Tukwila.

Marking the first of its kind in the city, The Southard, named after green-building activist Patti Southard, will comprise affordable homes designed to use no more energy than they produce in a year.

“As we build to address the critically limited supply of missing-middle homeownership and to close racial and ethnic inequities in ownership, we also seek to address climate equity,” said Homestead executive director Kathleen Hosfeld in a release. “Homestead has led and will continue to lead with investments in green affordable homeownership to address inequities that unduly burden lower-income communities.”  

Eleven of The Southard’s 18 homes will be affordable to lower-income households as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the King County area. Costs will be between $305,000-315,000 — a number that, through one-time investments subsidizing these initial prices, Homestead plans to maintain for all subsequent income-qualified buyers, the release said.

“King County is committed to supporting affordable housing developments like The Southard, with anti-displacement strategies in place, that meet green standards and help residents contribute to climate resilience, and live affordably and stably,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a statement. 

On top of the subsidized affordable homes, The Southard also will include two homes for adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and five market-rate homes, the release said. Sales are anticipated to start in 2023.

