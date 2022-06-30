Homestead Community Land Trust last week broke ground on The Southard, a multi-family affordable housing project in Tukwila.
Marking the first of its kind in the city, The Southard, named after green-building activist Patti Southard, will comprise affordable homes designed to use no more energy than they produce in a year.
“As we build to address the critically limited supply of missing-middle homeownership and to close racial and ethnic inequities in ownership, we also seek to address climate equity,” said Homestead executive director Kathleen Hosfeld in a release. “Homestead has led and will continue to lead with investments in green affordable homeownership to address inequities that unduly burden lower-income communities.”
Eleven of The Southard’s 18 homes will be affordable to lower-income households as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the King County area. Costs will be between $305,000-315,000 — a number that, through one-time investments subsidizing these initial prices, Homestead plans to maintain for all subsequent income-qualified buyers, the release said.
“King County is committed to supporting affordable housing developments like The Southard, with anti-displacement strategies in place, that meet green standards and help residents contribute to climate resilience, and live affordably and stably,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in a statement.
On top of the subsidized affordable homes, The Southard also will include two homes for adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and five market-rate homes, the release said. Sales are anticipated to start in 2023.
