This week, construction crews began the first phase of development planned for the former Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way, breaking ground and starting work on clearing and grading the interior area of the planned Building A and B sites.
The limited forestry activities — which retain forest buffers around the buildings — are scheduled to take place over the next several weeks before ground-up construction of the two new industrial buildings begins this spring.
“We’re excited to commence our initial site-development work at Woodbridge as part of our long-term commitment to the economic and sustainable health of this community,” said Dana Ostenson, executive vice president at Industrial Realty Group — which owns the campus — in a release.
Ostenson went on to say that IRG’s local construction teams will limit land clearing and grading activities to the best of their ability to protect and preserve the surrounding natural elements of the new campus.
The start of construction at Woodbridge is the result of a multi-year plan by IRG to replace jobs and tax revenues lost to the area when Weyerhaeuser Co. left the property for downtown Seattle roughly six years ago.
New construction at Woodbridge is set to occur over a three-year period and is projected to create about 780 temporary jobs, with tax revenue from construction alone totaling nearly $13 million to the City of Federal Way. This includes local sales-use and Business & Occupation taxes, in addition to traffic-impact fees paid by IRG, the release said.
The Greater Federal Way Chamber of Commerce has been heavily involved in its support of IRG’s development and preservation plan at Woodbridge since the company purchased the property in 2016, the release said.
“The jobs and tax revenue created by the Woodbridge development is foundational for the future economic growth and prosperity of this area,” said Chamber CEO Rebecca Martin in the release.
She added, “As the campus is developed, we have the potential to become an employment hub for the south Puget Sound region as jobs across the income spectrum are created for people who live here and area professionals who soon will have easy access to Federal Way thanks to the light rail being constructed by Sound Transit.”
Martin also said that while construction at the property is projected to create 780 temporary jobs, once Woodbridge Corporate Park is completed and fully operational, an additional 3,100 new permanent jobs are projected to be created, generating $6.8 million in new annual tax revenue for the City of Federal Way to provide increased and sustainable revenue for community programs, public safety services, and schools.
Additional tree plantings are set to happen around Buildings A and B after construction is complete with the hope of maintaining the natural feel of the industrial-zoned property as directed by a licensed forester.
Buildings A and B at Woodbridge are being constructed to help meet the needs of a wide range of potential tenants, including industrial, life science, biomedical, tech, and R+D. Development permits and applications submitted by IRG account for only 16 percent of the total private property at Woodbridge, consisting of nearly 63 acres of its total 400 acres.
“We’ve received robust interest from a variety of global companies who appreciate what we're creating together as a community here at Woodbridge," Ostenson said in the release. "They’ve embraced our vision and are considering a move to the revitalized and dynamic Woodbridge campus.”
